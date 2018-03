SHERMAN, Texas — The SEC claims Thomas A. Lewis, 52, of Albany, Ky.; William R. Fort, of Greenville, Texas; Damon L. Fox, 45, of Rowlett, Texas et al. fraudulently raised $11.7 million through Ameratex Energy, Lewis Oil Corp., et al., from which Lewis skimmed nearly $2 million, in federal court.

