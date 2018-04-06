RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Peter H. Pocklington, a felony perjurer, securities recidivist and former owner of an NHL hockey team, and cronies skimmed $600,000 from the $14 million he raised for unregistered offerings in his company The Eye Machine nka Nova Oculus Partners, the SEC claims; click headline to see the other defendants in federal court.

Also charged are The Eye Machine, and AMC Holdings, both Delaware LLCs based in Indian Wells, Calif.; Lantson E. Eldred, an attorney based in Palm Desert; Terrence J. Walton, a CPA based in Palm Springs and CFO of Eye Machine; Yolanda C. Velazquez aka Lana Velazquez aka Lana Puleo; her wife Vanessa Puleo, both of Orlando, Fla.; and Robert A. Vanetten, of Mission Viejo, Calif., all of whom allegedly received outsized commissions for selling the company’s unregistered securities.

Like this: Like Loading...