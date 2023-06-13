Securities fraud penalties

Read the ruling here.
Read related coverage here.
SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit held that a lower court should not have imposed more than $1.7 million in civil penalties against Imran Husain, who was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for violating securities laws. There are genuine fact issues regarding the degree of his knowledge of the fraud and his recognition of the wrongful nature of his conduct.
