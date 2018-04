HOUSTON — The SEC claims in a federal complaint that Clifton E. Stanley, 66, of Galveston, stole $1.3 million of the $2.4 million he took from elderly people in a Lifepay Group real estate-promissory note Ponzi scheme, and raised another $1.4 million in an oil-and-gas promissory note scam with Michael E. Watts, 62, of Sugar Land, and their company SMDRE.

