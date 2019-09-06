Securities Securities Fraud September 6, 2019September 6, 2019 BRIEF Brief7, Fraud, SEC LOS ANGELES — The SEC claims that Toon Googles and its founder Ira Warkol aka Ira Warren, a recidivist securities fraudster, raised $19 million for unregistered securities through false and misleading statements. Return To TopColumns Law National Regional International About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Masthead Copyright © 2019 courthousenews.comClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...