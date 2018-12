SAVANNAH, Ga. — The SEC claims in a federal complaint that Jared Gabriel Forrester, 35, of Summer Shade, Ky., “was directly involved” in a scheme by David R. Greenlee and David A. Stewart Jr. that fraudulently sold least $15 million of oil and gas securities to more than 150 investors. (Greenlee and Stewart have pleaded guilty to running a Ponzi scheme.)

