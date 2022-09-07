Second suspect in deadly Saskatchewan stabbings dead following arrest

An anonymous source has informed the Associated Press that Myles Sanderson is dead following his arrest on Wednesday.

(CN) — The second suspect wanted for a deadly mass stabbing in Canada is dead from self-inflicted injuries after he was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police made the initial announcement of Myles Sanderson’s arrest on Wednesday evening, cancelling the dangerous persons alert for Melfort, Saskatchewan: “Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK at approximately 3:30 p.m. today. There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation.”

Hours later, the Associated Press reported that Myles Sanderson, 32, died of self-inflicted wounds after police rammed his car off the road.

"After his arrest, he went into medical distress," said The Royal Canadian Mounted Police during a press conference Wednesday night. "Nearby EMS were called by police to attend the scene and he was transported to a hospital in Saskatoon. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The Saskatchewan RCMP has requested the Saskatchewan Police Service and the Saskatchewan Incident Response Team to conduct the independent, external investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident."

Wednesday’s events end a three-day manhunt that began Sunday after Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien Sanderson, 30, stabbed 28 people, killing 10. Most of the stabbings took place in the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, Canada, while one of the attacks occurred in the nearby village of Weldon.

On Monday, police discovered the body of Damien Sanderson in a grassy area near one of the attack sites and said his wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted. Police are still unsure of whether his brother is responsible for his death or the overall motive for the attacks. However, the Associated Press also reported Myles Sanderson has an extensive, violent criminal history involving drugs and alcohol. Before discovering Damien Sanderson’s body, both brothers had been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service released the names of all ten victims who lost their lives on Sunday as Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; Wesley Patterson, 78; and Robert Sanderson, 49.

This story is developing.