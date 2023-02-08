Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | Back issues
Second Circuit won’t hear Russian Orthodox dispute

MANHATTAN — The Second Circuit voted not to rehear en banc an appeal brought by a man lost his expected appointment as Miami’s bishop for the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia; he sued for defamation. The lower court had found that the “church autonomy” doctrine barred judicial review. A dissent argues that the matter is important enough to be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

/ February 8, 2023

Read the ruling here.

