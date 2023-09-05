Second Circuit OK’s reversal of Cuomo aide’s conviction

The appeals court approved a request by prosecutors and Cuomo family confidante Joseph Percoco to waive resentencing on two of Percoco's convictions in exchange for vacatur of a third.

NEW YORK (CN) — The Second Circuit on Tuesday gave its blessing to a deal prosecutors struck with Joseph Percoco, a former aide to New York Governors Mario and Andrew Cuomo, to dismiss a wire fraud conviction, jeopardized by a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, in exchange for the preservation of Percoco’s sentences for two other convictions.

Percoco, whom Mario Cuomo considered a “third son” and who was once known as Andrew Cuomo’s “right-hand man,” was convicted in 2018 of two counts of conspiracy to commit honest-services wire fraud, as well as one count of solicitation of bribes and gratuities. While Percoco was managing the younger governor’s 2014 re-election campaign, he received some $315,000 in exchange for helping two clients of an Albany lobbyist to seek contracts with, and other benefits from, the state.

The Supreme Court vacated one of Percoco’s wire-fraud convictions in May. While the court rejected Percoco’s argument that the relevant could not be applied to someone outside of a government position, it found that the trial court’s jury instructions contradicted standards laid out in Supreme Court precedent.

After the high court kicked the case back to the Sixth Circuit, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams and Percoco's attorneys jointly sought to vacate the wire fraud conviction without disturbing Percoco’s sentence on the other two counts.

“Although the Supreme Court held that a private citizen ‘nominally outside public employment’ can, in certain circumstances, be convicted of defrauding the public of honest services, it nevertheless concluded that the Margiotta-based jury instructions given at trial in this case were erroneous,” the Second Circuit wrote in a short per curiam order.

“On remand, the government has made no argument that the instructional error was harmless. Vacatur of Percoco’s conviction and sentence on Count Ten is therefore warranted.”

Percoco was released from prison to a halfway house last year, and left the halfway house in April. Any changes to his initial six-year sentence, which U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said she hoped would “be heard in Albany,” are not likely to substantially alter his freedom.

Percoco was one of several New York political players swept up by prosecutors in a 2016 corruption crackdown, the aftermath of which has given the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court multiple opportunities to opine on the limits of bribery and wire fraud statutes.

The high court reversed the convictions of New York developer Louis Ciminelli in May, a few days after its decision on Percoco, finding that Ciminelli’s substantial donations to Andrew Cuomo’s campaigns did not constitute wire fraud, regardless of Ciminelli’s apparent intent to become a preferred developer on a major planned Cuomo project.