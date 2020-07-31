Second Circuit Grants Delay on Ghislaine Maxwell Deposition Release

Virginia Roberts Giuffre gestures during a 2019 interview by the BBC Panorama program. Roberts Giuffre says she was a trafficking victim made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. (BBC Panorama via AP)

MANHATTAN (CN) — The day after the release of dozens of files in her case, Jeffrey Epstein’s accused accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell scored a win Friday in her quest to delay the release of a deposition said to incriminate her.

The Second Circuit’s order keeps the document under seal until the court can rule on her motion to block its release entirely.

Prosecutors claim that Maxwell perjured herself in the April 2016 deposition.

Attorneys for the British socialite argue its release could prejudice a jury, jeopardizing her right to a fair trial.

The court slated arguments for Sept. 22.

This story is developing …