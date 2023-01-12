SEC charges crypto firm owned by Winklevoss twins

The charges come as U.S. officials crack down on the sector after the uproar caused by the bankruptcy of FTX and Alameda Research.

(AFP) — U.S. financial regulators fired a fresh salvo against the cryptocurrency industry on Thursday, targeting crypto lender Genesis as well as Gemini, an exchange founded by the Winklevoss brothers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission accused the companies of promising customers yields of up to eight percent without declaring their partnership to the authorities as a lender.

Gemini was founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss who were made famous as jilted investors in the movie "The Social Network" about the birth of Facebook.

"We allege that Genesis and Gemini offered unregistered securities to the public, bypassing disclosure requirements designed to protect investors," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

Their founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is accused of fraud after diverting funds deposited by millions of customers on his FTX platform, and transferring them without authorization to Alameda, a hedge fund.