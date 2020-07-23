Seattle Media Outlets Ordered to Turn Over Video of Black Lives Matter Protest

A bird flies above a sign posted on a fence around Cal Anderson Park that lists some of the demands of the Black Lives Matter organization in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (CN) — All major Seattle media outlets must turn over to police unedited video of a Black Lives Matter protest that may include images of potential suspects torching police cars and stealing weapons in the vehicles, a King County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Nelson Lee granted the unprecedented subpoena by the Seattle Police Department, saying it did not violate Washington state’s Reporter Shield Law and the video was necessary for the investigation.

The Seattle Times and television stations KIRO, KING, KOMO and KCPQ may appeal the decision and will decide by July 30, the media outlets’ attorney Eric Stahl with Davis Wright Tremaine said.

This is a developing story.