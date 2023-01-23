Monday, January 23, 2023 | Back issues
SCOTUS dismisses attorney-client privilege case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday said it should not have taken up an anonymous law firm’s case questioning if attorney-client privilege covers both legal and nonlegal advice, dismissing the case as improvidently granted.

/ January 23, 2023

Read the ruling here.

