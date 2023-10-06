Friday, October 6, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Free Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, October 6, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Schools vs. McKinsey

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court in California preliminarily approved class claims brought by school districts against McKinsey over the role its marketing played in fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic.

/ October 6, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read related coverage here.

Categories / Briefs, Education, Health, Personal Injury

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...