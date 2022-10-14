School sex assault

Friday, October 14, 2022 | Back issues
TAOS, N.M. — A federal judge in New Mexico allowed a teen sex assault survivor to take additional time to amend her civil rights against the school district in Taos, which allegedly failed to respond to her alleged rapist’s “previously problematic conduct” before he assaulted her.

