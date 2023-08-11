Friday, August 11, 2023
School hired known predator

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Supreme Court reversed the summary judgment that was granted against a former student who sued her high school after she was sexually assaulted by a teacher. Her complaint fell outside the statute of limitations, but she only recently learned that the school hired her assaulter despite being fully aware he had already been convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor female student in Maine.

