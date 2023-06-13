Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Sandwich artist

GREENVILLE, Miss. — A federal court in Mississippi dismissed, as settled, a former Subway sandwich maker’s lawsuit after he was fired immediately after telling a supervisor that he was HIV-positive even though he was a “gold-star” employee.

