Sanders Pushes Bill to Block Massive Arms Sale to Israel

Smoke rises in a community in southern Israel after it was struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Senator Bernie Sanders is expected to introduce a resolution on Thursday attempting to block an arms sale between the U.S. and Israel. He’s a prominent name on a growing list of progressive lawmakers trying to stop the deal.

On May 5, President Joe Biden approved the deal that would provide $735 million in precision-guided weapons to the country. Congress was informed of the sale in April, before violence between Israel and Hamas broke out in the region. Lawmakers have a 15-day review period to block the deal, which ends on May 20.

U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib took the lead on a House resolution to block the sale on Wednesday.

“For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence.”

Sanders introduced a similar Senate resolution on Thursday, which he’ll have the opportunity to bring up for a vote.

“At a moment when U.S. made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without a congressional debate,” he said in a statement. “We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping to do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict.”

