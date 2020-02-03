PHOENIX – A federal court in Arizona ruled that the state will be fined $100,000 a month for each instance of the Arizona Department of Corrections’ non-compliance with performance measures in a remediation plan it agreed to under the terms of a 2014 settlement with inmates who claimed the prison health care system caused pain, suffering and multiple inmate deaths.

The state must pay these sanctions in addition to a $1.4 million contempt of court fine, which was upheld by the court on Friday.