San Francisco Passes Emergency Sick Pay Order for Large Businesses

A man wears a mask to protect himself from the coronavirus while running in front of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge along the Embarcadero in San Francisco, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance requiring companies and nonprofits with 500 or more employees to offer emergency paid sick leave, expanding on a benefit included in the federal stimulus package signed by President Trump.

The citywide order extends the benefit to workers who weren’t covered by the federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act, which applies only to small and mid-sized business with fewer than 500 employees.

Supervisor Eric Mar introduced the emergency ordinance in response to a shelter-in-place order issued by Mayor London Breed last month. While many residents began working from home, those termed “essential workers,” from food delivery and Uber drivers to drugstore and grocery store cashiers and stockers, have been reporting for duty as usual and working jobs that largely do not offer sick pay.

“Our current economic crisis shows something we have long known—economic justice and public health are inextricable. We are only as healthy as our neighbor, our grocery store clerk, our front-line essential workers. If they cannot afford to stay home when they need to, we are all worse off,” Mar said.

The ordinance passed 11-0 and will apply to all workers in San Francisco, including new hires and temporary workers.

“Even if you’re the only employee in San Francisco,” Mar said. “If you are sick and can’t work or need to take care of your kid, or you’re over 60 or have a comprised immune system, you can take paid leave.”

The order goes into effect as soon as it’s signed by Mayor London Breed.

Mar said the board will vote next week on a duplicate emergency order expanding paid leave to health care workers whose employers can opt-out of the current ordinance.

“We didn’t want to wait to slow down this benefit for the 200,000 workers covered by the ordinance before us today,” Mar said.

Ramsés Teón-Nichols, vice president of organizing for SEIU Local 21, told Courthouse News his union is excited for the ordinance.

“We are excited to hear that thousands more workers in San Francisco will receive access to additional paid sick leave in this crucial early phase of the pandemic,” Teón-Nichols said in an email Tuesday evening.

His union is part of a labor and community group coalition called Jobs with Justice San Francisco, which also supports the ordinance.

“This will give us in San Francisco, and in the larger Bay Area, a better chance to flatten the curve by giving workers the additional security they need now to take care of themselves and all of us,” Teón-Nichols said.

Across the bay, the San Jose City Council plans to consider a similar ordinance at its meeting Tuesday evening.