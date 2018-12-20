San Francisco Officer Charged With Bank Robbery

(CN) – A San Francisco police officer who was implicated in a racist text message scandal earlier this year was arrested Tuesday for carrying out a bank robbery, according to federal prosecutors and the FBI.



According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, the FBI claims Rain Daugherty of the San Francisco Police Department robbed a San Francisco bank on Nov. 29. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Daugherty, 44, handed a teller at the East West Bank a note demanding cash in $50 and $100 bills and walked out with about $9,000.



“Calm down, just do it,” Daugherty alleged told the bank teller.



Daugherty was identified as the suspect by two internal affairs investigators with the police department, according to the FBI. Additionally, the FBI said he was identified by multiple witnesses in a photo lineup.



He is currently on unpaid suspension due to an unrelated criminal investigation in San Mateo County where he was charged with felony theft and four misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance.



Daugherty filed a 2015 lawsuit to stop the police department from disciplining him and eight other officers for sending each other homophobic and racist text messages.



The texts were uncovered in a corruption trial of former police Sgt. Ian Furminger as part of a federal investigation into police misconduct.

