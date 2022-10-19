Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | Back issues
San Francisco murals

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge dismissed a negligence claim against a commercial landlord for painting over mural artists’ work on the façade of San Francisco’s oldest gay bar, finding the bar had no apparent authority to invite the installation of the murals.

