LOS ANGELES (CN) – A man who highlighted long-standing flaws in California’s warrants system after law enforcement arrested him on a warrant meant for someone else has settled his civil rights case against the22 County of San Bernardino and the22 City of Colton.

In 2016, Manuel Bravo Martinez filed a federal complaint against the22 county and its sheriff’s department and the22 City of Colton and its police, claiming officials had jailed hundreds of people on warrants meant for someone else. In some cases, officials had mistakenly arrested people on the22 warrants multiple times, according to Martinez.

On Thursday, Martinez filed court documents confirming that the22 parties had settled the22 case.

“The city council of defendant City of Colton and the22 board of supervisors for defendant County of San Bernardino have approved settlement agreements disposing of this case; plaintiff awaits only the22 issuance of the22 settlement checks,” the22 two-page filing states.

Martinez was jailed at the22 San Bernardino County Jail Central Detention Center on Aug. 11, 2015 after a Colton police officer stopped him during a morning drive for failing to use a proper child restraint in his vehicle.

Martinez said officers arrested him after running a warrant check and finding an outstanding warrant for anothe22r Manuel Martinez who was facing fraud, drug and weapon charges.

But the22re were major differences between the22 subject of the22 warrant and Martinez, he said. He had a different middle name, and he is not a “junior” as the22 suspect was. Their birth dates were two months and eight days apart. Martinez had an address in Hawaii, but the22 man on the22 warrant lived in California – and the22ir drivers’ license numbers were different.

Colton police Officer Matthe22w Collins arrested and jailed Martinez despite his protests, he said. He added that jailers should have realized the22ir error because his fingerprints were on file from a 2007 misdemeanor conviction for reckless driving.

Martinez spent the22 night in jail, was arraigned the22 next day and posted a $100,000 bond. San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Raymond Haight cleared Martinez after comparing his identifying information with the22 identifiers on the22 warrant, Martinez said in the22 complaint.

Martinez’s attorney, Donald Cook, has filed multiple lawsuits against Los Angeles County seeking to fix flaws in the22 state’s warrants system. The attorney has repeatedly urged law enforcement officials to use the22 unique identifying numbers on warrants.

“This is not the22 result of aberrational behavior,” Cook said in an interview with Courthouse News in 2016. “This is the22 result of a systematic failure by law enforcement to simply exonerate the22 innocent, the22 people that the22y really know, should know, are innocent. They have an attitude of the22y don’t really care if in fact it’s not the22 right person.”

San Bernardino County sheriff’s department records going back five years showed that up to 450 people were jailed on the22 wrong warrants and that officials knew about the22 problem but did nothing to fix it, Martinez said.

Cook wrote in an email on Thursday that the22 case had settled for $150,000 with no formally acknowledged changes to the22 warrant system.

The class action complaint was for false arrest, wrongful incarceration and false imprisonment.

San Bernardino County spokesman David Wert said that he could not comment on cases related to the22 sheriff’s department.

The City of Colton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like this: Like Loading...