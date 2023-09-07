Thursday, September 7, 2023
Sam Smith

LOS ANGELES — A federal court in California granted summary judgment to English singer-songwriter Sam Smith over their song “Dancing With A Stranger,” whose melodic phrase allegedly infringed on another artist’s song of the same name. The court ruled the melodic phrases are not substantially similar and that each song’s melody has a different shape.

