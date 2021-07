WASHINGTON — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit dismissed as untimely a mother’s suit accusing the Consumer Product Safety Commission of unconstitutionally failing to make its standards freely available to the public. The mother wished to access the safety standard for infant bath seats but was told she would have to purchase it from the developer or travel to Bethesda, Maryland, or the Office of the Federal Register to inspect a copy in person.

Like this: Like Loading...