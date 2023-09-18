Monday, September 18, 2023
Safeguarding sacred lands

WASHINGTON — The Interior Department Monday announced a Bureau of Land Management proposal that would protect 4,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico, by preventing new mining claims and oil and gas development in the area for 50 years. The plan is designed to protect tribal sites near Placitas and boost local recreation opportunities.

/ September 18, 2023
Adobe buildings on the north side of Jemez Pueblo, New Mexico. (Photo from Wikipedia via Courthouse News)

Read the proposal here.

