Sacramento mayor blasts DA threat of legal action over homelessness

Mayor Darrell Steinberg blasted threats by District Attorney Thien Ho that anyone who allows a nuisance on their property to persist after is guilty of a misdemeanor.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg slammed the district attorney Tuesday over his take on the city’s homelessness issue, saying the county’s top prosecutor threatened legal action, doesn’t understand the city’s shelter systems and made demands that would financially cripple the state capital.

Steinberg’s statement was in response to a letter from Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho that detailed what Ho called a “public safety crisis.” In that letter, dated Monday, Ho said Sacramento’s homeless population has grown by over 250% in six years. A survey from his office about the situation received over 1,600 responses within days. People complained about being assaulted at gunpoint, the postponement of a soccer game because of hypodermic needles on the field, and children walking to school through human waste.

“Some respondents said their calls to the city for help had gone unanswered,” Ho wrote. “Additional respondents received comments from elected leaders chastising them for seeking help and directed them to ‘be thankful’ for being housed. Some who called 311 to request help were told to stop calling.”

Referring to a recent discussion with Steinberg, Ho wrote that the mayor asked for diversion on all misdemeanor cases involving an unhoused person. That would lead to all charges being dismissed without examining the details of the accusations or the offender.

Ho said people are not prosecuted for being unhoused. However, he emphasized the need for immediate action and listed several demands he wants the city to implement within 30 days.

The district attorney wants the City Attorney’s Office to prosecute city code violations relating to sidewalk obstructions and pedestrian interference, as well as storing personal items on public property. He also wants the city attorney to have four more attorneys for the north, south and east/central portions of the city.

Ho requested more emergency shelter and camping space, equal to 75% of the total number of homeless people estimated to be in the city. Public property can be used, with exceptions — no city streets, neighborhood parks or any spot within 1,000 feet of a K-12 school, public library, day care/preschool, playground or 500 feet from a stream or river.

There are about 1,100 shelter beds and safe spaces in Sacramento. There were under 100 beds when Steinberg took office in 2017, said Andrew Kehoe, communications director with the mayor’s office, in an email.

The DA also wrote about how to handle someone who refuses a shelter bed, a citywide, daytime camping ban and an annual point-in-time count of the city’s unhoused population.

Ho wants a “coordinated access program” enabling people to share information in real time. The number of beds available daily and their location would be included.

Unhoused people who decline a shelter bed would be warned the first time. A second refusal would lead to a citation, which would be dismissed once a shelter offer was accepted. A third refusal would lead to an arrest. The person would go to jail, be cited and released on a misdemeanor. The citation would be dismissed when the person accepts shelter.

The City Hall camping restriction from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. should become citywide, Ho wrote. Safe spots for people’s “life necessities” would be used to store their items during the day.

Ho also wants an annual point-in-time count each July.

The last count occurred over two nights in February 2022 and found that 9,278 people lived without homes in Sacramento County. About three-fourths of them were within the city limits, and 92% of them from Sacramento.

The 2022 number of unhoused was a 67% rise from the previous count in 2019.

Ho cited Penal Code section 373a near the end of his letter: "Each person who maintains, permits, or allows a public nuisance to exist upon his or her property or premises, and each person occupying or leasing the property or premises of another who maintains, permits or allows a public nuisance to exist on the property, after reasonable notice in writing from a … district attorney … to remove, discontinue or abate the same has been served upon such person, is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

Steinberg blasted the letter on Tuesday with a letter of his own. In it, Steinberg said he met with the district attorney on July 26 about the homelessness issue. In that meeting he made a series of recommendations. They include strictly enforcing misdemeanor crimes involving homeless camps and a prosecution strategy that uses diversion, mandatory treatment, shelter and/or housing.

Steinberg also asked for alternative courts with a focus on the unhoused, veterans, mental health and drug court processes. He wants complete implementation of a city-county partnership agreement, with the county taking a “whatever it takes” mode toward treating people addicted to drugs and with mental illness. He asked Ho's office to provide a community prosecutor for the north, south and east/central parts of the city. The district attorney also would spearhead an effort to increase the ability of the city’s probation department to supervise parolees and handle violations.

“District Attorney Ho issued a letter to the city this morning that deflects responsibility, takes credit for programs the city initiated, lacks basic understanding of existing shelter management systems and funding structures, and includes a series of demands that would cripple the city financially,” Steinberg wrote. “The district attorney offered no substantive partnership in which the courts would work with the city to increase the ability to prosecute quality of life crimes. Instead, the district attorney demands that the city shoulder the financial burden for prosecuting criminal offenses.”

Steinberg’s letter came on the heels of the city apparently violating a federal judge’s order against removing unhoused people from areas near City Hall, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The city said it’s told employees about the judge’s order. However, ineffective communication with a contractor and its employees led to an oversight on Friday and Monday. The situation has since been corrected.

The 14-day hot-weather halt to the removal of homeless encampments issued by a federal judge is set to expire Aug. 17.