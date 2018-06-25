S.C. Congressional Candidate Injured in Deadly Car Crash

(CN) – South Carolina congressional candidate Katie Arrington, just two weeks removed from her primary defeat of incumbent Mark Sanford, is recovering from serious injuries she received in a deadly car accident Friday night.

Arrington, 47, underwent two surgeries totally more than nine hours over the weekend at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Arrington and a friend were traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Hilton Head, South Carolina when a vehicle being driven northbound in the southbound lane struck them head on, published reports said.

The driver of the other car, Helen White, died in the crash.

According to Arrington’s Twitter feed she suffered from a fracture in her back, several broken ribs and a portion of her small intestines and colon have been removed. The main artery in her leg partially collapsed and required a stint.

Democratic congressional candidate Joe Cunningham, who Arrington will be facing in the fall general election, said via Twitter “Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington. Amanda and I are lifting her and her family in in prayer right now. Please join us.”

President Donald Trump also sent support messages over Twitter, “My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families.”

Arrington’s campaign said the candidate could be up and walking in the next few days and that she is expected to make a full recovery.

