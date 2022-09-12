Russia retreats from Kharkiv area, hits back with strikes on power plants

Ukraine, backed by NATO weapons and planning, is pushing hard on the front lines. After retreating from the Kharkiv region, Russia hit back as missiles caused widespread blackouts.

(CN) — Over the weekend, NATO-backed elite Ukrainian troops forced Russia into a humiliating retreat from the northeastern Kharkiv region in a major defeat for the Kremlin.

Six days ago, Ukraine launched a large-scale offensive on Russian troops holding towns and cities where the region of Kharkiv borders the pro-Russian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

By Saturday, faced with fast-paced advances by Ukrainian forces backed by NATO weapons, intelligence and planning, Russia's defense ministry ordered its forces to pull back to avoid getting encircled. Reinforcements were sent in, but they apparently weren't sufficient to help Moscow hold out.

Both sides claimed massive losses – numbering in the thousands – were inflicted on the enemy. Videos on social media and distributed through official channels showed ambulances streaming into Kyiv, bloody close-range combat, dead soldiers on the battlefields, large blasts rocking towns and destroyed convoys.

On Sunday, Russia launched missiles at major thermal power plants in eastern and central Ukraine, causing massive blackouts in several regions. By Monday, Ukraine said it had restored power in most areas.

Russia claimed its strikes were in retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on power grids in Russian-held areas of Ukraine. In recent weeks, Ukraine has continued to shell Russian-held territories, causing some civilian deaths. Russian shelling is also killing and wounding civilians.

Ukraine's military advances were hailed by many in the West as a decisive win that may have turned the tide of the war in Kyiv's favor and hopes of a Ukrainian victory are growing.

On Saturday, Moscow said its troops were “regrouping” and focusing on the “liberation” of Luhansk and Donetsk, two important mining and industrial regions that make up the so-called Donbas.

Fighting has raged in Donbas ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24, declaring that Russia needed to end a long-simmering war there. The Donbas is home to large ethnic Russian populations. But previous peace agreements brokered by Germany and France failed to end the fighting.

The Donbas slipped into war in 2014 following the so-called Maidan Revolution which saw the overthrow of a pro-Russian Ukrainian president. Ever since, Ukraine has been in crisis with the conflict in eastern Ukraine taking on many aspects of a civil war.

“In order to achieve the declared goals of the special military operation for the liberation of Donbas, it was decided to regroup the Russian forces stationed near Balakleya and Izyum to boost efforts in the Donetsk direction,” said Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian's defense ministry spokesman.

Russian troops withdrew from the strategic small cities of Izyum and Kupyansk and took up position across the Oskil River and reservoir, according to battlefield reports.

“The speed of the Ukrainian advance is absolutely stunning,” said Franz-Stefan Gady, a military expert at International Institute for Strategic Studies, on Twitter. He said it appeared Russia suffered a “massive intelligence failure” by not being better prepared for Ukraine's attack from the Kharkiv direction.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington military think tank, called Ukraine's counteroffensive a “routing” and argued that Russia's northern Donbas front collapsed.

“Ukrainian forces have penetrated Russian lines to a depth of up to 70 kilometers in some places and captured over 3,000 square kilometers of territory in the past five days,” the think tank said in its latest report.

Ukraine has retaken “more territory than Russian forces have captured in all their operations since April,” it said.

It called Ukraine's likely total capture of Izyum “the most significant Ukrainian military achievement” since it forced Russia to abandon its efforts to storm Kyiv in March.

This is a developing story ….

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.