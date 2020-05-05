Russia Reports 10,000 New Virus Cases for Third Day

For the third straight day, Russia reported more than 10,000 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, though the number is assumed to be an undercount.

A worker prepares for her shift on the intensive care unit of Vinogradov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, which has become the epicenter of Russia’s pandemic. (AP photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AFP) — Russia cemented its place as the European country reporting the highest number of new coronavirus infections Tuesday as its total cases soared past 155,000.

Health officials reported 10,102 new infections over the past 24 hours, a decrease of 531 cases from Sunday’s record surge, bringing Russia’s total to 155,370.

Russia has emerged as a new coronavirus hotspot as many European countries unveil plans to ease lockdown measures after their numbers of new infections and deaths began to fall.

The number of new cases in Russia is significantly higher than in other European countries, with the United Kingdom in second place, reporting just under 4,000 new infections on Monday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the highest-ranking official to contract the infection, is now “feeling normal” spokesman Boris Belyakov said Tuesday

He said Mishustin, who announced he tested positive last week, was continuing treatment under health ministry guidance, and is “talking with colleagues by phone.”

Authorities say they have carried out more than 4 million coronavirus tests and Russia’s fatality rate has remained low compared to other countries hit badly by the pandemic, including Spain, Italy and the United States.

According to the government’s daily coronavirus update, Russia has 1,451 total deaths, including 95 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The country ranks 18th in terms of coronavirus deaths, according to an AFP tally, despite being seventh in the world in coronavirus cases.

Infections have been registered in all 85 regions of Russia, with the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, reporting around half of the total infections.

© Agence France-Presse