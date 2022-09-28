Russia poised to annex regions of Ukraine with credit to disputed vote

Just as it annexed Crimea in 2014, the Kremlin is expected to do the same in occupied regions of Ukraine where referendums drew suspiciously landslide results.

(CN) — Russia is about to take a major gamble and declare the annexation of territories its troops occupy in Ukraine, perhaps as early as Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a speech to parliament.

The move is expected after Russian media and officials on Wednesday celebrated the results of disputed referendums in four Ukrainian regions mostly under Russian control, where residents were asked to vote on joining the Russian Federation. The referendums, deemed a sham by Western powers and the United Nations, found nearly all respondents wanting to join Russia, a ridiculous outcome even though many people in those parts of Ukraine are ethnic Russians.

Tensions between Russia and the West are reaching an even higher level of animosity not only because of the referendums but because of mutual accusations of sabotage that apparently caused major damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, two controversial gas lines across the Baltic Sea linking Russia to Germany.

Swedish seismologists said Tuesday they recorded explosions presumably linked to damage that caused leaks from the pipelines. The Kremlin denied responsibility for any attack and Russians instead accused the United States. Washington pointed the finger at Moscow.

Fighting in Ukraine meanwhile continues to rage, though the front lines have not significantly changed since Kyiv, backed by NATO intelligence and weapons, launched a successful counteroffensive that pushed Russian troops out of the Kharkiv region in the first half of September.

The counteroffensive was a major defeat for the Kremlin, but Putin responded with more aggressive moves. Russian rockets struck Ukrainian power plants and other infrastructure; the process to hold referendums was sped up; and Putin ordered the mobilization of 300,000 Russian reservists.

The war in Ukraine has been raging for 217 days and has now entered its eighth month. With the weather turning wetter and colder in Ukraine, the war is entering a new phase that may prove difficult for both sides as troops slog it out in tough wintry conditions.

Also, the arrival of autumn and approach of winter may spark a rise in discontent in the European Union, where businesses and households are struggling with high prices for gas and electricity. At the same time, the global economy is teetering on the brink of a recession that would only make matters worse.

