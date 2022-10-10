Russia bombs Ukraine heavily following attack on Crimea bridge

The strikes came after portions of the Kerch Bridge were blown up in what Putin called a “terrorist act.” The bridge was built following Putin's annexation of Crimea in 2014 to connect the peninsula with mainland Russia.

Kyiv has threatened attacking the bridge for months and apparently succeeded in doing so Saturday. A portion of the bridge was seen on satellite images lying in the sea.

“These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose. They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Biden said Russia's attacks “only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.” He added that the West will continue to “impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “shocked and appalled” by the attacks.

“Russia once again has shown to the world what it stands for – it is terror and brutality,” she said. “Those who are responsible have to be held accountable. We are mourning the victims, and I send my heartfelt condolences to our Ukrainian friends. I know Ukrainians will not be intimidated, and Ukrainians know that we will stand by their side as long as it takes.”

The further intensification of the war comes amid escalating war rhetoric with Kyiv pleading for longer-distance rockets and more advanced weapons from the United States so it can hit targets inside Russia; the Kremlin is intimating it could use nuclear weapons; and Biden over the weekend warned of “Armageddon.”

Monday's strikes showed Putin is prepared to raise the stakes in a war that he is at risk of losing. Launching the invasion, of course, was the biggest gamble he's made but after sending in his troops Putin has often appeared unwilling to commit entirely to the war.

So far, Russia has used its air force sparingly, declined to launch an amphibious attack on Odesa, not dropped massive numbers of bombs on Kyiv and other cities, retreated from Kyiv without much of a fight and avoided striking administrative centers, such as government buildings in Kyiv.

In other words, Putin has not used shock-and-awe tactics and rather has doggedly insisted on calling the invasion a “special military operation” and, despite wreaking massive damage, apparently tried to limit the amount of destruction inflicted on civilian infrastructure and civilians.

But with Monday's attacks, it appears the Kremlin is ready to put aside any caution it may have wanted to exercise and is preparing to bring Ukraine to its knees militarily.

For months, Putin has been seen by Russian hawks as too weak because of his supposed cautious approach to the war. His latest moves, though, reveal Putin's willingness to listen to the hawks. In a major escalation, following Russian retreats in Kharkiv and Kherson, Putin ordered his army to round up 300,000 more troops and he ordered the annexation of four Ukrainian regions into the Russian Federation.

In the West, many experts, including officials in the White House, have viewed Russia's failures on the battlefield not so much as a sign of prudence by Putin but rather as evidence that his army is weaker than feared and that he is unwilling to commit everything, even his legacy and presidency, to a war that many Russians are reluctant to fight.

Under this logic, many Western officials have expressed confidence that Ukraine can be armed with ever more advanced weapons and given the chance to beat back Russian forces and win the war.

But Monday's bombings showed that the Kremlin is ready to escalate by digging even deeper into its arsenal and manpower while also refusing to swerve from the path it is now on. In the eyes of the West, Russia has become a criminal outcast; in response, Putin calls the West the criminals and argues his actions are building a “multi-polar” world and smashing American domination.

For Ukraine, an even more aggressive Russia poses many dangers, chief among them the risk of the Kremlin launching “tactical nuclear weapons.” But there is also a possibility that Russia may be contemplating its own counteroffensives against Ukraine, for instance a new attack from the north via Belarus.

In recent weeks, speculation has grown over the possibility that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will become directly involved in the war. Lukashenko is a close ally of Putin's and his government, just like Russia's, is under heavy Western sanctions due to his authoritarian government's brutal actions following a crackdown on protests against his re-election in 2020. Lukashenko has been Belarus' first and only president since he was elected in 1994. He was accused of rigging the vote in the most recent election.

Belarus allowed Russian troops to invade Ukraine from its territory and Moscow continues to carry out attacks from Belarus.

On Monday, Lukashenko claimed that the West was pushing Ukraine to open a front in the war against Belarus.

“I have already said that Ukraine today it is not just discussing but planning strikes on Belarusian territory,” he said, as reported by Tass. “They are being pushed by their patrons towards unleashing a war against Belarus in order to drag us into it and to deal with Russia and Belarus simultaneously.”

