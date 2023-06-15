Thursday, June 15, 2023
Rules for thee

SAN DIEGO — A federal court in California dismissed three churches’ challenge to the state’s process for licensing preschools after officials suspended one of the churches’ school licenses because children were not wearing masks during Covid’s height. The other two want to open preschools but don’t want to be subjected to the licensing process, but they lack standing to sue.

/ June 15, 2023

