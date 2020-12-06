Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for Covid-19

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(CN) — President Donald Trump on Sunday announced former New York City mayor and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 after he spent the week traveling to battleground states to subvert Trump’s election loss.

In a tweet, the president said Giuliani “has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far) in the history of the USA.”

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump tweeted.

Giuliani has spent the past few weeks helping the president’s effort to overturn election results with unfounded claims of voting fraud carried out by election officials. He has also tied a conspiracy to rig the election to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013.

Giuliani, 76, falls in the high-risk category for the coronavirus. He was at a hearing at the Georgia Capitol Thursday without wearing a mask for the majority of the proceeding.

Georgia state Senator Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended the hearing, said she was angry after finding out.

“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan said in a tweet Sunday. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”

He testified Wednesday night in Lansing, Michigan in a state legislative hearing where he asked lawmakers to appoint electors for Trump, even though the state had already certified Joe Biden as the winner. He went maskless at that 4.5 hour hearing as well, even asking a witness to remove her mask so the legislators could hear her better.

Giuliani’s infection comes after several White House administration officials were stricken with the virus. Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide, tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” Andrew Giuliani said in a tweet on Nov. 20.

President Trump himself contracted the virus and had to be hospitalized in early October. At a rally in Valdosta, Georgia Saturday night, Trump falsely claimed that once a person is infected by Covid-19, they are immune to future infections.

No other information has been released about Giuliani’s condition, including whether he is symptomatic.