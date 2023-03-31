Friday, March 31, 2023
Royal defamation case

TAMPA — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought against Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle by her half-sister Samantha. Subjective statements made by Meghan, including "how she feels about her own childhood," cannot be cause to bring a defamation claim, the judge ruled.

/ March 30, 2023

Read the ruling here.

