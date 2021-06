CLEVELAND — An appeals court in Ohio ruled that the owner of a 55,000 square foot mansion in Hunting Valley should have the opportunity to introduce additional evidence in her dispute challenging a zoning commission’s denial of her request for a special-use permit to turn the house into condominiums. The historic Roundwood Manor was the home of railroad barons Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen, who developed Shaker Heights, Ohio.

