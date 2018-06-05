Romania President: Prosecutors Don’t Need Political Pressure

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president says prosecutors should remain free of political pressure to do their jobs properly.

President Klaus Iohannis made the comments Tuesday after the constitutional court ruled last week there was an institutional crisis between him and the justice minister. The court told Iohannis to fire chief anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi after the justice minister said she had failed to do her job properly.

Under Kovesi’s leadership, the agency has successfully prosecuted lawmakers, ministers and other top officials for bribery fraud, and other corruption-related offenses.

Iohannis said he wouldn’t comment on the ruling until he received the court’s written explanation, which may take weeks.

Asked whether he would respect the ruling, Iohannis avoided the question, saying prosecutors “can’t be subordinated to any politician, even if it’s the minister.”

