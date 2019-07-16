Roger Stone Hit With Sweeping Social-Media Gag Order

WASHINGTON (CN) — Lawyers for Roger Stone faced an incredulous federal judge Tuesday as they fought to lift a gag order that keeps the longtime friend of President Donald Trump from sharing details about his case.

“I can tell you that, given what went into that order, you have a long road to hoe,” said U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who already expanded what had been a more limited order in February after Stone posted a picture on Instagram where the judge was pictured beside the crosshairs of a gun.

Prosecutors say the order did not do the trick, with Stone continuing to post about his case or the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Flagging several posts that tagged major news outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, prosecutors say Stone had engaged in calculated attempts to generate coverage of the case.

In court this morning where Stone appeared in a blue seersucker suit, Jackson ran through instances of such communications from the last three months.

One example involved Stone texting a Buzzfeed reporter to say claims made by Michael Cohen in testimony to Congress were false. He also posted a photo to Instagram of former CIA Director John Brennan with the caption, “this psycho must be charged.”

After conferring with Stone about each case, defense attorney Bruce Rogow held firm that Stone was not making public statements on the case but merely commenting on other parties’ statements.

The argument fell flat with the judge.

“Isn’t the point of those to try to disseminate his point of view that ‘my indictment is invalid because the whole Russian hacking was a hoax,’” Jackson asked.

Rogow said the gag order was overly broad, calling the government concern that Stone posting to Instagram risked prejudicing a future jury “overblown” and “exaggerated.”

He also warned the order was a dangerous restriction on Stone’s First Amendment right to free expression.

Rejecting these arguments, Judge Jackson opted to expand the gag order to bar Stone from using social media on any topic.

The move had support from Department of Justice attorney Aaron Zelinsky.

“No matter how clear a line the court draws the defendant will cross it,” Zelinsky said.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, lying to Congress on seven occasions and witness tampering involving his attempts to contact WikiLeaks and Julian Assange in 2016, part of an attempt to undermine Hillary Clinton’s candidacy and help then-candidate Trump.

In addition to the gag order, today’s hearing looked at whether the now-released Mueller report undermined the basis for which investigators obtained a warrant to search Stone’s house on the day of his arrest.

This story is developing…