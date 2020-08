MANHATTAN — Suing the Trump campaign for federal copyright infringement, Neil Young says he “cannot in good conscience allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.” Trump has played “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” at rallies and other campaign events despite repeated objections by the Canadian-born peace activist who became a U.S. citizen this year.

Like this: Like Loading...