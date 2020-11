WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission fined a San Diego-based telemarketer nearly $10 million for making more than 47,000 robocalls in two days shortly before California’s 2018 primary election. The calls, which referenced a woman’s accusations that a candidate for state assembly tried to grope and kiss her in a bar, manipulated caller ID info to appear as if they were coming from another telemarketing company.

