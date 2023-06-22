Thursday, June 22, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Thursday, June 22, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Roblox arbitration

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court in California ordered the arbitration of Roblox’s lawsuit against toy company WowWee, which allegedly manufactured dolls that infringed on the design of Roblox characters, as well as tortious interference counterclaims from the toy maker. All claims except the intentional interference with contractual relations counterclaim are stayed until that one is arbitrated.

/ June 22, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read related coverage here.

Categories:Briefs, Business, Consumers, Entertainment

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...