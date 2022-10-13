Robinhood class action

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | Back issues
OAKLAND, Calif. — A California federal judge allows a putative class action to proceed against stock-trading app Robinhood just on claims that the app improperly represented itself as a commission-free service and omitted, on its public FAQ page, the fact it receives payment for order flow revenues.

/ October 13, 2022

Read the ruling here.

