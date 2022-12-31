Roberts draws on Brown to urge compliance with high court rulings

The chief justice announced a new exhibit coming to the Supreme Court next year to honor a judge who upheld the court’s rulings.

WASHINGTON (CN) — After a turbulent year where the conservative majority on the Supreme Court handed down multiple opinions at odds with public opinion across the country, Chief Justice John Roberts warned against defying the court’s rulings in his year-end report.

Released hours before the new year, Roberts began his year-end report reminiscing about the high court’s ruling in Brown v. Board of Education. While Brown is now lauded as a bright spot in the high court’s history, the ruling was ahead of its time. The case is famous for marking the formal beginning of the end of segregation — but it was a rocky beginning. Overturning the separate but equal precedent previously enforced by the court, the 1954 ruling created a standoff between Arkansas’ governor and the federal government over the attendance of nine Black children at Little Rock’s Central High School.

In Brown, the justices lit the match for ending school segregation, but they alone could not enforce their ruling. After a federal judge ordered the high school to allow Little Rock Nine to attend the school, a mob and the state’s national guard blocked the students from entering. President Eisenhower ended the standoff at Little Rock, sending in the army to force the state’s compliance with Brown.

In his year-end report, Roberts used Brown to convey a plea to uphold the court’s rulings.

“A judicial system cannot and should not live in fear,” Roberts wrote. “The events of Little Rock teach about the importance of rule by law instead of by mob.”

The current Supreme Court sparked outrage across the country this summer when it overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating federal protections for abortion. After a draft of the Dobbs v. Jackson Woman’s Health Organization opinion leaked, large-scale protests took place outside the court and across the country in opposition to the court’s ruling. The Supreme Court set up 8-foot fences surrounding the building for security.

Dobbs and Brown share some similarities. They both juxtaposed current public opinion. Justice Samuel Alito even compared the two in his majority opinion in Dobbs, saying Roe was similar to Plessy v. Ferguson — the ruling Brown overturned. However, those similarities end with their effect on the rights of Americans. Brown gave rights to Americans while Dobbs took rights away.

Roberts recounting of Brown includes special attention to one judge who upheld the rule of law. U.S. District Judge Ronald Davies — who Eisenhower appointed — was only on the bench for two years before he was tapped to preside over the Eastern District of the U.S. Court of Arkansas.

“Judge Davies had no idea what cases he would draw upon his arrival,” Roberts wrote. “But when it came time to rule in the school desegregation litigation, Davies did not flinch.”

Roberts noted how Davis followed the high court’s precedent despite pressure from the state’s governor.

“In deciding the case, Judge Davies said: ‘I have a constitutional duty and obligation from which I shall not shrink. In an organized society, there can be nothing but ultimate confusion and chaos if court decrees are flaunted,’” Robert wrote.

The government is currently in the process of restoring the Richard Sheppard Arnold U.S. Courthouse — where Davis resided. This renovation will include the original judge’s bench, however, before the bench is on display in Arkansas, it will come to the Supreme Court.

“The authentic bench will give visitors an opportunity to transport themselves in place and time to the events in Little Rock of 65 years ago,” Roberts wrote. “The exhibit will introduce visitors to how the system of federal courts works, to the history of racial segregation and desegregation in our country, and to Thurgood Marshall’s towering contributions as an advocate before he became a Justice.”

Roberts said the new exhibit will open in the fall.

Although the vast majority of the protests following Dobbs were peaceful, Roberts also noted the importance of judges’ safety. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was the subject of a recent threat when a California man attempted to break into his house. Roberts noted Congress’ recent efforts to provide increased judicial security and the work of Judge Esther Salas, who has become an advocate for the cause following the death of her son Daniel Anderl.

“The law requires every judge to swear an oath to perform his or her work without fear or favor, but we must support judges by ensuring their safety,” Roberts wrote.

The report also included stats on the court’s caseload. Filings at the court saw a decline as well as the number of cases heard by the court. The court heard 70 cases in the 2021 term compared to 72 in 2020. However, the court handed down slightly more opinions during the 2021 term than in 2020.