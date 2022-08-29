Monday, August 29, 2022 | Back issues
Rioter outed by Baldwin

MANHATTAN — The widow and surviving sisters of a Marine killed in combat brought a federal defamation complaint against Alec Baldwin, who previously donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe for the family. Facing online threats now after the actor used his Instagram feed to out one of the sisters as an insurrectionist who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the family seeks $25 million in damages.

