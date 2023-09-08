Friday, September 8, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, September 8, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Rio Grande buoys

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit, in an unpublished order without analysis, stayed a preliminary injunction that had ordered Texas to remove buoys that were placed in the Rio Grande to deter immigration.

/ September 8, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read related coverage here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Government, International

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...