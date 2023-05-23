Read the ruling here.
MANHATTAN — The New York Court of Appeals reversed an appellate court’s determination that a criminal defendant was denied his Sixth Amendment right to a public trial when, midway through trial, the courtroom was closed in response to photos taken and posted to social media with the caption “Free Dick Wolf,” a reference to defendant’s street name, as well as spectators intimidatingly staring at people. The decision to close the courtroom did not meet the criteria the Supreme Court set in Waller v. Georgia.
