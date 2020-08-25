Ridesharing for Wheelchair Users

SAN FRANCISCO — Two individuals who sued Uber for not providing a wheelchair-accessible ride-sharing option in New Orleans have Article III standing to pursue their case and are not subject to an arbitration clause in the app’s terms and conditions, the Ninth Circuit ruled. Uber claimed the plaintiffs consciously avoided downloading the app and signing its terms and conditions but downloading the app and creating an account would have been a “futile gesture” for them.

