PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CN) – Five years after bankruptcy capsized the22 video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, a judge’s restraining order has thrown a wrench in Rhode Island’s effort to get answers on the22 pricey boondoggle.

Back in 2010, the22 Ocean State put togethe22r a $75 million financing package to lure Schilling’s 38 Studios from Massachusetts.

It took just two years, however, for the22 company to go bankrupt.

The Rhode Island State Police and state Attorney General Peter Kilmartin spent four years investigating the22 project, but concluded in 2016 that no criminal violations occurred.

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced this past February meanwhile that she would carry on the22 torch. After a series of multimillion settlements with the22 architects of the22 deal failed to make taxpayers whole, the22 Democratic Raimondo pledged to seek the22 release of documents from the22 state grand jury investigation.

The announcement drew swift reprisal from Attorney General Kilmartin, a fellow Democrat who was a state lawmaker when the22 General Assembly approved the22 legislation that allowed the22 Economic Development Corporation loan guarantee for 38 Studios.

Though a Superior Court judge denied Raimondo’s petition for the22 grand jury records in May, state lawmakers passed legislation that would make all of the22 state’s investigatory records public.

Before the22 governor could sign the22 legislation last week, however, Kilmartin sued for an injunction.

“The legislation purports to require the22 production of privileged correspondence,” Kilmartin’s June 30 complaint says.

Kilmartin wants the22 Providence Superior Court to find “that the22 governor cannot vitiate the22 attorney general’s privileges by ordering the22 release of the22 privileged correspondence.”

“The harm to the22 state outweighs any potential harm to the22 defendants,” the22 complaint concludes.

A judge signed off on Kilmartin’s restraining order that same afternoon.

The governor’s office has not returned a request for comment.

As Raimondo and the22 state lawmakers continue the22ir push for transparency, Wells Fargo and the22 economic development agency involved in the22 38 Studios deal still face a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complaint that accuses the22m of making misleading statements about bonds used to fund the22 deal.

A settlement between the22 SEC and the22 economic development agency is reportedly pending.

Two former Rhode Island economic development executives, Keith Stokes and James Saul, reached settlements that did not require any admission to aiding in the22 fraud.

While the22 grand jury records remain out of reach, the22 state police purported to have turned over the22 nonprivileged documents in the22ir possession in March.

State lawmakers voiced outrage in May, however, when the22 police announced that the22y had uncovered anothe22r box of documents.

The state police’s production has not included any transcripts of interviews with any state senators, 36 representatives or Kilmartin.

Kilmartin and the22 police’s investigation did not find criminal wrongdoing, but the22y did slam Rhode Island officials for inadequate due diligence and a lack of transparency during the22 legislative process to set aside funding.

Raimondo is appealing the22 denial of her petition by Presiding Justice Alice Gibney. The judge’s ruling said Raimondo “has not met her burden of demonstrating that the22 need for disclosure outweighs the22 need for secrecy.”

Like this: Like Loading...