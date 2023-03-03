Rez Radio brings Cupeño music, culture, and history to the world

A small radio station on the Pala Band of Mission Indians territory in northern San Diego County broadcasts music and cultural programming that interests and reflects the history, culture, and language of the Cupeño people.

PALA, Calif. (CN) — If you still listen to the radio, you know it can be a stifling if not depressing place. Annoying ads, consistent repetition of the same songs, lots of bloviating talk radio. It’s a breath of fresh air to run across a station that plays anything else, much less the wide array — everything from 70’s outlaw country, to southwestern Native American bird songs, to reggae, to thoughtful interviews with community elders about the culture and history of the Cupeño people — that 91.3 FM KPRI, better known as Rez Radio, broadcasts.

Rez Radio broadcasts from the sovereign territory of the Pala Band of Mission Indians, a territory that includes Cupeño and Luiseño tribal members, in an area in the northern part of San Diego County, just past the latest outpost of ever expanding suburban sprawl where the county starts to open up into mountainous rural country.

Financed by the Pala tribal government and run without advertisements, the station was first conceived of as a way to broadcast emergency information to tribal members after a series of wildfires struck the area in 2007. Since they started broadcasting in 2011, the station’s two employees — station manager John Fox and assistant Eric Ortega — have turned it into something of a cultural institution.

“We’re Native American owned and operated. We have Native American interests,” Ortega said.

Those interests include things like playing bird songs — story songs using voices and rattles from Indigenous tribes in the Southwest — which Ortega, who grew up in Pala and is a tribal member, plays on his show Songs of the Southwest. The station has also aired shows hosted by mother and daughter duos where stories and traditions are shared, and shows consisting of interviews with elders in the community, where history, and culture can be shared with listeners.

Fox, who is not a tribal member, extends the station’s mission of serving the interests and needs of Pala residents to the music the station plays, a mix of the aforementioned Native American music, country, rock, reggae, soul and blues. Fox came up with the heterogeneous mix after doing a kind of market testing in the community by playing different kinds of music for people and seeing which genres people liked.

John Fox, the manager of Pala Rez Radio, reads the day's news live on air on February 16, 2023 (Sam Ribakoff/Courthouse News Service).

Jazz music came in last place. Fox and Ortega say that they know Pala’s one dedicated jazz fan by name.

The station’s most popular show is a three-hour broadcast of the music of Bob Marley that airs on Sundays.

Fox accepted the job of station manager following a break from radio after working in the industry for decades in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego. He loved radio, but the industry had gotten significantly worse with stations being consolidated and wages sinking.

After seeing an advertisement for the job when he returned to his hometown of Fallbrook after the death of his mother, Fox decided to apply after stopping at the Pala Casino Spa Resort, the tribe’s casino built in 2001. The dessert special at the resort was bananas foster, one of his mom’s last requests.

Fox convinced the tribe to run programming on the station 24/7, using a combination of live programming which he and Ortega produced, shows produced and hosted by volunteers, and automated music playlists Fox compiled. He also convinced the tribe to stream the station’s programming online.

At first it was just Fox, until Ortega first pitched the idea of covering a local softball game on air. Fox agreed and Ortega went on to host a number of shows, including Songs of the Southwest, a weekly recording of Sunday Mass that he started during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a show called Pala Life Past and Present, which consists of stories and interviews with community elders.