Reward Doubled for Info on 700 Pounds of Stolen Dynamite

PHILADELPHIA (CN) – Federal officials offered a $20,000 reward Thursday for information on the recent theft of 704 pounds of dynamite from a Pennsylvania construction site.

Doubling the amount offered on Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives noted in a statement that the reward is available to anyone who assists in the return of the explosives or the arrest of the parties responsible for the theft.

Along with 400 blasting caps, the explosives were lifted from the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project in Marietta, Pennsylvania, sometime before worksite security discovered the theft Monday morning.

Though the explosives had been locked away in a truck trailer when workers left for the weekend, on Monday the trailer door was found ajar with no the locks in sight.

The ATF has partnered on the case with the Pennsylvania State Police and Susquehanna Regional Police Department.

The agency notes that theft and possession of stolen explosives is a federal crime that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Monday’s theft report came from the Gregory General Contracting Co., a subcontractor of Williams Partners which is managing the pipeline project in Lancaster County.

